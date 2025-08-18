Travs Take Wild 10 Inning Road Series Finale

Published on August 17, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springdale, AR - The Arkansas Travelers won a wild back and forth contest over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 9-8 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon. The Travs saw an early five-run lead disappear then rallied from two separate deficits in the late stages of the game. Five relievers combined to hold the Naturals to only one run over 5.2 innings while the offense scored single runs in four of the final five frames. Stefan Raeth was the winning pitcher with Leon Hunter striking out the only hitter he faced to end the game and secure the save. Colt Emerson, Jared Sundstrom and Hunter Fitz-Gerald each posted two hits.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs had two out and no one on in the top of the ninth, trailing by a run. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases and Bill Knight then beat out a chopper to third base to tie the game.

* In the 10th, Caleb Cali blooped one just in front of the centerfielder chasing home the go-ahead run.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Blake Rambusch: 1-3, 2 BB, 2 runs, 2 RBI

* LF Jared Sundstrom: 2-4, BB, 2B, RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas improved to 7-7 in extra inning games and 2-4 on the road.

* Hunter is the ninth different Traveler to record a save this season.

After a day off Monday, the Travs return home to host the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday night in the opener of a six game series. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







