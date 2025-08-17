Drillers Winning Streak Ends in Near No-Hitter

Published on August 17, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers catcher Nelson Quiroz attempts to tag out a San Antonio runner

Tulsa, OK - San Antonio Missions right-hander Victor Lizarraga put an end to Tulsa's eight-game winning streak with a dominant performance Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field. Lizarraga held the Drillers without a hit for 6 2/3 innings in what turned into an 8-1 win for the Missions.

The Drillers barely avoided being no-hit as they were held hitless for 8 1/3 innings before getting a pair of hits and one run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The defeat ended the Drillers season-high eight-game winning streak, and it kept them from completing a six-game sweep.

For most of the afternoon, the Missions pitchers seemed intent on throwing the 18th no-hitter in the long history of the San Antonio franchise, but Zach Ehrhard put a glitch in those plans with a lined single into centerfield with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Drillers were last no-hit on August 19, 2022 in Wichita when right-hander Daniel Gossett threw a complete game, nine-inning no-hitter in a 3-0 win for the Wind Surge.

It was close to becoming the second no-hitter at ONEOK Field for San Antonio. On May 31, 2018, Logan Allen and Jason Jester combined to no-hit the Drillers in a 6-0 win for the Missions.

The bottom of the San Antonio lineup produced the game's first run in the top of the third inning. Eighth and ninth place hitters Damon Dues and Oswaldo Linares opened the third with consecutive singles, setting up a sacrifice fly from Francisco Acuna that scored Dues to give the Missions a lead they would not relinquish.

The margin swelled to 3-0 with two more runs in the fifth inning. Run-scoring singles from Dues and Devin Ortiz accounted for the two runs.

A three-run homer from Eli Wilson in sixth increased Tulsa's deficit to six runs.

The first three runs came against starting pitcher Luke Fox, and Wilson's homer came off reliever Kelvin Bautista.

Lizarraga worked around five walks in his 6.2 no-hit innings. Ethan Routzahn got the final out in the seventh inning, and Stephen Jones worked a 1-2-3 eighth to keep the no-hitter in place.

After James Tibbs III was ruled to have struck out on a checked swing leading off the bottom of the ninth, Ehrhard lined a 0-1 pitch from Jones into centerfield for a clean single, ending the no-hit bid.

After Kyle Nevin flied out, Nelson Quiroz ended the shutout when he tripled into the left-center field gap, plating Ehrhard.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Fox suffered his first loss at the Double-A level in what was his fifth start for the Drillers. The lefthander was charged with three runs on six hits in five innings. He did not issue a walk while striking out four.

*The loss kept the Drillers from completing their first six-game series sweep since the 2023 season. That year, they swept Northwest Arkansas at ONEOK Field from May 23-28. Prior to that, Tulsa's last six-game sweep came 25 years earlier, in the 1998 Texas League Championship winning season, with six victories on the road at El Paso from July 9-14.

*There was a scary occurrence in the top of the ninth inning. A fastball from Tulsa reliever Jacob Meador struck Wilson in the head. Fortunately, the batting helmet served its purpose and Wilson was able to stay in the game and jog to first base.

UP NEXT

Following an off day on Monday, the Drillers will open an important six-game series in Northwest Arkansas with the Naturals on Tuesday night. The two teams are battling for the second playoff spot from the Texas League's North Division. First pitch for the series opener at Arvest Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - RHP Chris Campos (7-6, 4.82 ERA)

NW Arkansas - TBA

