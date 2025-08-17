Springfield and Wichita Split Six-Game Set

Published on August 17, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals dropped the finale 7-4 to the Wichita Wind Surge on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals held a one-run lead in the ninth but surrendered four unanswered runs in the eventual loss. The series was split at three games apiece.

DECISIONS:

W: Michael Martinez (3-2)

L: Luis Gastelum (2-5) (BS)

S: Hunter Hoopes (1)

NOTES:

Tyler Bradt started a bullpen game for Springfield. It was just his second career start.

Only one of Springfield's four runs scored on a hit. Joshua Baez came home on an infield single from Dakota Harris.

Austin Love fired two perfect innings of relief with two strikeouts. His ERA was lowered to 1.83 thanks to the outing.

Wichita plated four runs in the top of the ninth. Springfield was two outs away from victory when surrendering the lead

UP NEXT:

Tuesday, August 19, 6:35 PM CT at Dickey-Stephens Park vs Arkansas Travelers

Broadcast: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, springfieldcardinals.com, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live







Texas League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.