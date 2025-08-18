Cerda Launches Three Long Balls in Commanding Pigweeds Win over Corpus Christi

AMARILLO, TX - The Yellow City Pigweeds (60-54) defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks (39-74), 17-9, on Sunday afternoon at HODGETOWN. Six homers highlighted an offensive outburst to cap Amarillo's 60th win of the year.

The sticks were hot early as Corpus Christi struck the first blow on a Wes Clarke two-run home run for the early Hooks lead. The Pigweeds responded quickly however as both Manuel Pena and Ryan Waldschmidt reached base to open the home half. With two outs in the frame, Ben McLaughlin smacked a three-run bomb and was followed shortly after by Christian Cerda who went back-to-back with the first baseman, crushing a solo shot for the 4-2 Yellow City lead by the end of the first.

Corpus Christi plated a run in the top of the second as a result of a fielder's choice, but a Pena sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning put the Pigweeds back up by two. The Hooks made it four straight innings with a run scored as Tommy Sacco Jr. 's two-run double and an RBI groundout gave the Hooks the lead.

Cerda tied the game with another home run in the fourth. Gavin Conticello got in on the scoring spree, adding a two-run blast that put the Pigweeds up by two. A Jean Walters bases-clearing double capped the five-run Pigweeds fifth inning. Yellow City scratched four more in the sixth, using a two-run single from Cerda and a two-run bomb from Caleb Roberts to take a 15-6 lead. The catcher added his third deep ball of the game in the eighth, a two-run shot to cap the Pigweeds scoring at 17 to secure the series win.

The Soddies hit the road to San Antonio to begin a six-game set against the Missions on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

CERDA-FIED BALLER: Collecting his first three-homer game of his professional career this afternoon was Christian Cerda as the catcher went 4-for-4 with five runs scored and six RBI...his 13 total bases are the most by a Sod Poodle in franchise history.

NO MCLAUGHLIN MATTER: Since arriving in Amarillo, Ben McLaughlin is batting .353 (12-for-34) with eight runs, three doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI, and an 1.127 OPS over his first nine games.







