Sod Poodles Club Six Hodgetown Homers for Series Win

Published on August 17, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







AMARILLO - Sod Poodles catcher Christian Cerda went 4-for-4 with five runs scored, three home runs, six RBIs and a walk Sunday afternoon, spearheading a 17-9 victory vs. Corpus Christi before 4,241 fans at Hodgetown.

The Hooks, who recorded double-digit hits for the fourth consecutive game, scored in each of the first four innings to build a 6-5 lead.

After tying the contest in the home fourth, Amarillo plated nine runs over the fifth and sixth to forge a commanding lead.

Zach Cole, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, notched a pair of singles and a two-run double out of the Corpus Christi lead-off spot. Cole batted .520 (13-for-25) with seven runs, five extra-base hits and six RBIs on the week.

Wes Clarke clubbed a two-run homer in the first to give the Hooks an early advantage. Going deep for the ninth time with Corpus Christi, Clarke is hitting .308 in August, and sports a .420 on-base average in 43 games as a Hook.

WES CLARKE HOME RUN! Hooks take the lead! pic.twitter.com/JXhOnilJdg - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) August 17, 2025

Trevor Austin was perfect at the plate thanks to three walks and a base hit. Luis Baez went 2-for-4 with a double, walk, and two runs scored, upping his batting average to .692 (9-for-13) in three games at Hodgetown.

Tommy Sacco Jr. notched two hits from the eight-hole, including a two-out, two-run hustling double which tied the game at 5 in the third.







Texas League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.