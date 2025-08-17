Lizarraga Tosses 6.2 Hitless Innings, Missions Snap 10-Game Skid

Published on August 17, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







TULSA, Okla. - On a steamy Sunday afternoon in Tulsa, Victor Lizarraga, Ethan Routzahn and Stephen Jones held the Tulsa Drillers (27-18, 53-61) hitless into the ninth inning, but Zach Ehrhard singled to spoil the fun. Still, the San Antonio Missions (17-28, 56-58) won 8-1, snapping their season-worst 10-game losing streak.

Lizarraga walked five, but he retired 15 in a row between the second and seventh innings. He struck out four across his 6.2 hitless innings. Routzahn recorded one out, and Jones took the mound for the ninth. He started it with an out, but Ehrhard singled and eventually scored to dispose of both the no-hitter and shutout.

The Missions used a massive three-run homer from Eli Wilson in the sixth to run away from Tulsa offensively. Francisco Acuña also drove in three, giving the Missions the production they needed.

San Antonio struck first off Tulsa starter Luke Fox when Acuña lifted a ball to right field with Damon Dues on third base and one out. James Tibbs III made the catch and geared up for a throw home as Dues tagged. The throw hit the target, but Dues snuck his hand in before the tag to score San Antonio's first run.

Dues played a part in San Antonio's next rally as well, which came in the fifth. He singled up the middle to drive in Anthony Vilar, and Dues took second on the throw home. Dues then stole third and scored on Devin Ortiz's RBI single. At the halfway mark, San Antonio led 3-0.

The big blow of the game came in the sixth inning. Reliever Kelvin Bautista set down his first two batters, but Ripken Reyes drew a walk before Vilar got hit by a pitch. After a mound visit, Wilson clobbered the first pitch he saw onto the left-center field berm. His three-run shot doubled the lead and provided San Antonio their first home run in exactly two weeks.

The 6-0 advantage gave Lizarraga plenty of support. Lizarraga walked two in each of the first two frames, but a pair of soft ground outs helped him get out of the first while a double play ended the second. From there, Lizarraga dominated. The righty mixed and matched his pitches to keep the Drillers off balance as he retired 15 in a row until he walked Taylor Young with two outs in the seventh. Manager Luke Montz walked out for a visit before ultimately pulling him. Routzahn entered, and he completed the frame to keep Tulsa hitless through seven.

San Antonio added insurance on Acuña's two-run double in the ninth, setting the stage for Jones. The righty threw a clean eighth and set down Tibbs III to start the ninth. However, Ehrhard crashed the party with a single up the middle for Tulsa's first hit. He then scored on a triple from Nelson Quiroz, also erasing the shutout, but the Missions still comfortably took home the 8-1 win, their first victory since last Tuesday.

UP NEXT:

The Missions have an off day on Monday before beginning a six-game series at home against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Starters have yet to be announced. It is AARP $2 Tuesday, so fans can get $2 berm/outfield reserved/bullpen tickets, $2 American draft beer, $2 hot dogs and $2 Sofia's pizza slices. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.