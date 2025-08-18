Wind Surge Slug Toward Win Sunday against Cardinals

Published on August 17, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Jose Salas homered twice in the 7-4 win for the Wichita Wind Surge against the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field. The win splits the series, and the Wind Surge take the season series over the Cardinals in the 2025 regular season.

After no score through three innings with C.J. Culpepper dueling against a pair of arms out of Springfield's bullpen, the Cardinals opened the home half of the fourth by loading the bases and scoring the game's first run on a double play.

Salas responded with a two-run home run out toward right field to put Wichita ahead 2-1 in the top of the fifth.

Springfield got a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on an infield error and another double play to retake the lead.

Salas hit another homer, a solo shot, out to right field in the top of the sixth. Dakota Harris then singled to the left side to bring in Joshua Baez in the next half inning to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead after six frames.

Four runs came across to score for the Wind Surge in the top of the ninth on a pair of RBI doubles from Nate Baez and Rubel Cespedes, taking a 7-4 advantage. Wichita stranded a man on base in the bottom of the ninth and took the series finale, giving the Wind Surge the season series over Springfield.

Michael Martinez earned the win and improved to 3-2 on the season after striking a man out over an inning of relief. Hunter Hoopes maneuvered around a walk to record his first save with Wichita.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kala'i Rosario has a 15 Game On Base Streak.

Jose Salas hits his second multi-home run game of his professional career.

C.J. Culpepper throws five innings for the first time this season.

After dropping the first three games of the week, Wichita outscores the Cardinals 20-6 and takes the final three games of the series over the weekend.

The Wind Surge take the season series 13-11 over Springfield, becoming the first team to win a season series against the Cardinals in 2025.

Wichita travels down to Texas to start a series with the Midland RockHounds on August 19 at 6:30 PM at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The Wind Surge return to Equity Bank Park for their final homestand of the season, starting with the Arkansas Travelers on August 26. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







