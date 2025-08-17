Travs Bash Way to Road Win

Published on August 16, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Springdale, AR - The Arkansas Travelers offense posted their second highest scoring game of the season in a 14-9 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday night. Three players combined to club a Travs season high four homers with Lazaro Montes connecting twice. Both of Montes' homers came with two runners on as did Josh Hood's blast. A seven run first inning knocked the Naturals starter from the game and the Travs led by eight on two different occasions. Six different Travs scored two runs in the game. Five Arkansas pitchers all allowed at least one run with Tyler Cleveland being awarded the win and Jimmy Kingsbury going the final six outs for his eighth save.

Moments That Mattered

* Jared Sundstrom put the Travs on top with an RBI double and Montes followed with a towering three-run shot. Hood added another three-run homer later in the inning for a seven-spot in the opening frame.

* The Naturals did not go quietly and had the go-ahead run at the plate in the seventh inning and the tying run at-bat in the eighth but the Travs were able to avoid disaster.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Jared Sundstrom: 2-6, 2 runs, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* RF Lazaro Montes: 2-5, 2 runs, 2 HR, 6 RBI

* CF Bill Knight: 3-3, 2 BB, 2 runs, 2B, 3B

News and Notes

* The win snapped a season high five game losing streak.

* Montes set a career high with the six runs batted in and hit two homers in a game for the ninth time in his career, first in Double-A.

* Knight's extra base hits were his first since July 6.

The series wraps up on Sunday with righty Michael Morales (2-6, 4.40) making the start for Arkansas against righty Henry Williams (4-5, 4.23). First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







