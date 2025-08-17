Cardinals Shut out on Saturday

Published on August 16, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals lost Saturday night's game 6-0 to the Wichita Wind Surge, their second consecutive loss. Despite the outcome, the Cardinals can still win the six-game series if they come out on top on Sunday afternoon.

DECISIONS:

W: Sam Armstrong (1-1)

L: Pete Hansen (7-4)

NOTES:

Pete Hansen was charged with four runs. It's the most runs he's been charged with since June 26. It snapped a seven-game start streak of three runs allowed or less for him.

All eight of the Cardinals' hits on Saturday were singles. Springfield also hosted their first-ever "Singles' Night" for single Cardinals fans looking to meet a significant other during the game, coincidentally.

Opposing starter Sam Armstrong tossed seven shutout innings but only tallied one strikeout.

Springfield was shut out for the first time since July 25 in Tulsa. It was their first at Hammons Field since May 30.

UP NEXT:

Sunday, August 17, 1:05 PM CT at Hammons Field vs Wichita Wind Surge

Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases, ANYTHING is a Popcorn Bucket Day

Broadcast: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, springfieldcardinals.com, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live







