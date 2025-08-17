Flying Chanclas Strand Runners in Every Inning, Fall for 10th Straight Time

Published on August 16, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The San Antonio Missions (16-28, 55-58) played as the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio tonight, but the alternate identity did not lead to alternate results. Despite taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Chanclas saw that disappear by the end of the frame as the Tulsa Drillers (27-17, 53-60) took home a 5-3 win and extended San Antonio's losing streak to 10 games.

The Chanclas left at least one runner on base in every inning, which ended up being a total of 10 as they went 2-14 with runners in scoring position. For Tulsa, starter Jackson Ferris earned the win on his five strong innings while Jerming Rosario secured the precarious save. The offense came from James Tibbs II, who drove in two, while three other Drillers each produced one.

It only took two batters for the Flying Chanclas to hop ahead versus Ferris. Devin Ortiz doubled, and Francisco Acuña laid down a beautiful bunt, which forced a poor throw from third baseman Yeiner Fernandez. Acuña beat out the single and Ortiz scored as the throw dribbled away from John Rhodes at first, so San Antonio led 1-0 early.

Just like last night, Tulsa responded promptly. Zach Ehrhard led off the home half of the first with a double, kicking off Tulsa's first of many bases loaded opportunities. Three Drillers stood on base before Flying Chanclas starter Enmanuel Pinales recorded an out, and Chris Newell kept that up by singling in the tying run. Pinales finally got an out as Nelson Quiroz flied to left, but it went deep enough to score a run as a sacrifice fly. Pinales did well to leave two more on base, but Tulsa left the first ahead 2-1.

San Antonio's righty never quite found a rhythm. He made it past Tulsa's bases loaded chance in the second, but he couldn't wiggle out of the third. Pinales hit Taylor Young, who stole a bag and scored on Griffin Lockwood-Powell's single to right field, before walking two straight. Despite striking out Ehrhard, manager Luke Montz pulled Pinales and turned to José Geraldo with the bases still loaded and two away. Tibbs III greeted Geraldo with a scorching single into right field that scored two more, making it 5-1 Tulsa.

That continued to be the score as Ferris settled in after San Antonio's first inning run. He completed five innings allowing just one run on three hits, three walks and five strikeouts. As soon as he exited, San Antonio rejoiced.

Brandon Neeck relieved Ferris in the sixth. Neeck had retired his last 19 batters across his previous six outings, but Marcos Castañon took care of that with his lead-off single, which also extended Castañon's hit streak to 13 games. Ripken Reyes joined him on base with a walk, bringing Anthony Vilar to the plate. Vilar fought off several tough pitches, and on the eighth pitch of his at bat, he sliced a ball the other way that split the left-center field gap and rolled all the way to the ball. Castañon and Reyes both scored as Vilar dove into third with a two-run triple. Tulsa's advantage had been cut in half to 5-3.

Austin Krob and Misael Tamarez did well to toss more than a scoreless inning apiece, keeping the Flying Chanclas within striking distance. San Antonio did have several solid chances, including in the seventh. Jeisson Cabrera began his outing with back-to-back walks, and both Ortiz and Acuña executed a double steal to arrive in scoring position with just one out. San Antonio stole six bags tonight. Cabrera, however, induced two weak ground balls to hang onto Tulsa's edge.

In the eighth, Vilar walked with one away against Kelvin Ramirez to bring the tying-run to the plate twice. Jacob Campbell struck out, and pinch-hitter Romeo Sanabria grounded out, so the Drillers continued to sustain their 5-3 advantage.

Garrett Hawkins, who this past Tuesday allowed his first earned runs since April 23, bounced back with a sharp eighth inning. This meant San Antonio could came to the plate one last time searching for some magic down just two. Rosario, Tulsa's fourth reliever, made sure to hide the wand.

Once again, San Antonio received an opening. Acuña and Moisès Gòmez singled, so the tying runs stood on base. Damon Dues pinch ran for Gòmez, and on a wild pitch, Acuña advanced to third, but Dues didn't move to second. This proved costly, because on the very next delivery from Rosasio, Castañon bounced into his Texas League-worst 22nd double play of the season. The twin-killer ended the game and forced San Antonio's losing streak into double digits.

UP NEXT:

The Missions and Drillers conclude their six-game series in Tulsa on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Righty Victor Lizarraga (2-9, 7.36) starts for San Antonio while lefty Luke Fox (3-3, 2.86) starts for Tulsa. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.