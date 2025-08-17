Waldschmidt Homers Twice as Soddies Drop Hitting Clinic

AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (59-54) fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks (39-73), 10-4, on Saturday night at HODGETOWN. The Soddies stumbled in the fifth game of the six-game set despite notching 16 total hits and another multi-homer day from Ryan Waldschmidt.

Scoring started early in the Yellow City tonight as Corpus Christi managed one in the first half inning. Amarillo countered immediately, as Waldschmidt left the yard in his third straight game to give the home squad a 2-1 lead. Jose Fernandez added an RBI to hand Amarillo a 3-1 lead exiting the first.

The Hooks made it 3-2 in the third, scoring on a wild pitch, before using a four-run frame in the fourth to take a 6-3 advantage. Zach Cole notched an RBI double and ended a homer shy of the cycle.

Corpus Christi added a run in the seventh, using an RBI single on Luis Baez's third hit of the night to push the lead to 7-3. In the bottom half, Amarillo loaded the bases with one out, looking to climb back in the game. Instead, the Hooks turned their third double play of the night to get out of the situation.

The visitors added insurance in the ninth, taking a 10-3 lead into the bottom half. Waldschmidt delivered his second multi-homer game in three games with a solo shot in the ninth. LuJames Groove r followed with a single to complete his five-hit night, the first in his career. Corpus Christi got two punchouts to finish the night and secure the win.

The series concludes in a Sunday matinee as RHP Alec Baker (2-3, 5.11) and RHP Nic Swanson (2-3, 5.30) will square off.

POSTGAME NOTES

MANNY MANIA: Today's first baseman Manuel Pena went 2-for-5 with a double and run...it is his fourth consecutive multi-hit effort...he has an extra base hit in four of his most recent five games.

MOVIN' AND GROOVER: Third baseman LuJames Groover recorded his first career five-hit night today with four singles and a double..his season total of 114 hits leads the Texas League and is tied for ninth all-time among Sod Poodle single-season hit records (Stone Garrett, 2021).







