Cole & Baez Pace 16-Hit Attack for Hooks Win

Published on August 16, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO - Zach Cole and Luis Baez each recorded a season-high four hits Saturday night, leading Corpus Christi to a 10-4 triumph over the Sod Poodles before 6,120 fans at Hodgetown.

The Hooks can force a split of the six-game series with a victory on Sunday.

Cole, who was a home run shy of the cycle after his first three plate appearances, tripled in the first to stage an RBI single by Garret Guillemette.

Guillemette capped a four-run fourth with a two-out line drive off the fence in left to plate a Wes Clarke and Cole.

Garret Guillemette hits 106 off the bat and the Hooks are up 6-3!

With a single and double respectively, Clarke and Cole cashed in Pascanel Ferreras and Baez earlier in the frame.

Ferreras, aboard four times Saturday, reached in the seventh ahead of an RBI knock by Baez, who is 7-for-9 with four RBIs in the series.

After working walks in the fifth and seventh, Lucas Spence fueled a big ninth with a two-run double down the right-field line. Cole, batting .563 (9-for-16) over his last three games, capped the three-run outburst with an RBI single.

James Hicks, making his second appearance since a three-month stay on the IL, blanked Amarillo in the second, third, and fourth after allowing three first-inning runs.

Wilmy Sanchez and Patrick Halligan teamed for four shutout frames out of the Corpus Christi bullpen, stranding six Sod Poodles on base.

