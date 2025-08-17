Corniell Dominates, Riders Defeat RockHounds, 4-2

Published on August 16, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders downed the Midland RockHounds 4-2 on Saturday night at Riders Field.

In the bottom of the second, Frisco (21-23, 59-53) scored on Julian Brock's RBI fielder's choice to take a 1-0 lead.

The Riders continued scoring in the bottom of the third as Frainyer Chavez clubbed an RBI single to put Frisco ahead 2-0.

The RoughRiders then plated two in the bottom of the sixth when Marcus Smith hit an RBI single before Jax Biggers scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 4-0.

Midland (17-27, 56-57) got on the board in the ninth when Luke Mann sliced an RBI double before Brayan Buelvas was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, making the score 4-2.

Larson Kindreich (4-2) earned the win, pitching two scoreless innings. Braden Nett (6-5) was tagged with the loss, yielding two earned runs.

Notes to know

-Jose Corniell pitched four perfect innings. Through five Double-A starts, Corniell has not given up an earned run.

-Chavez went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. He is now on a nine-game hitting streak.

-Keith Jones II finished 2-for-4. He has recorded consecutive multi-hit games for the first time in his Double-A career. Jones II also has had a base hit in four of his last five games.

-Frisco has won six straight and nine of their last 10 games.

Seeking a sweep, the RoughRiders close their series against the RockHounds on Sunday, August 17th at 6:05 p.m. from Riders Field. Frisco RHP Jose Gonzalez (1-0, 0.00) starts against Midland RHP Yunior Tur (2-4, 2.81).

Promotions at Riders Field include Kids Run the Show, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's and Lemon Chill Sunday.

