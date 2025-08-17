Homestand Highlights: August 19 - August 24 (Tulsa Drillers Series)

Published on August 16, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals will continue this current 12-game in 13-day homestand next week with a six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers: Tuesday, August 19th through Sunday, August 24th. The upcoming series against the Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers features daily food and drink specials, three (3) Los Naturales Games (Wednesday - Friday), a Fireworks Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday, and a Family Sunday on August 24th that includes our final Bark in the Ballpark and Pre-Game Catch in the Outfield of the season.

Tuesday, August 19 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT WITH SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy Johnsonville brats for only $1 on Tuesday (limit 4 per transaction).

SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY - Fans of age can get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at each of our concourse portable locations (Section 109 and 116) on Tuesday nights courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, August 20 - Los Naturales vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

CELEBRACION DE LOS NATURALES - NIGHT #1 WITH $1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON A SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY

LOS NATURALES DEL NOROESTE DE ARKANSAS - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will play for three consecutive games as 'Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas' against Tulsa, Wednesday through Friday. Los Naturales games are part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative.

LOS NATURALES MONIKER - Known for its scenic beauty and abundant wildlife, Arkansas' "Natural State" nickname inspired the full-time Naturals moniker. As a direct translation, "Los Naturales" engages the Hispanic community through celebrating mutually held values and creating memories with baseball at Arvest Ballpark.

$1 HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread (limit 4 per transaction).

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a great prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Get $5 12 oz. Scarlet Letter cans at our concourse portable (Section 109) or the Bullpen Beer Bar (Section 101) on Wednesday nights courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

UNUSED TICKET GAME - Any unused or unscanned tickets from the 2025 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office for a ticket of equal value to Wednesday night's game.

NATURALS TEAM STORE - All Los Naturales merchandise will be available for fans online and in the Team Store. Fans are invited to check out all of the Los Naturales gear including caps, T-shirts, and jerseys.

Thursday, August 21 - Los Naturales vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

CELEBRACION DE LOS NATURALES - NIGHT #2 ON A THIRSTY THURSDAY™

LOS NATURALES DEL NOROESTE DE ARKANSAS - For the second night in a row, the Naturals will take the field as 'Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas' as part of MiLB's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative.

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 drafts at two locations, $2 Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks.

NATURALS TEAM STORE - All Los Naturales merchandise will be available for fans online and in the Team Store. Fans are invited to check out all of the Los Naturales gear including caps, T-shirts, and jerseys.

Friday, August 22 - Los Naturales vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

CELEBRACION DE LOS NATURALES - NIGHT #3 ON A FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY JACK LINK'S PROTEIN SNACKS WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA FROM 5:45 P.M. UNTIL 6:45 P.M. PLUS A WHATABURGER SCOUT NIGHT

LOS NATURALES DEL NOROESTE DE ARKANSAS - For the last time in 2025, the Naturals will take the field as 'Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas' as part of MiLB's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy a spectacular post-game fireworks show presented by Jack Link's Protein Snacks.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Kick off the weekend by arriving early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

SCOUT NIGHT - Scout groups are invited to attend Scout Night at Arvest Ballpark presented by Whataburger where they'll enjoy group ticket rates (if purchased in advance), a special commemorative scout patch, and they will have the opportunity to campout in the outfield following the conclusion of the fireworks show.

NATURALS TEAM STORE - All Los Naturales merchandise will be available for fans online and in the Team Store. Fans are invited to check out all of the Los Naturales gear including caps, T-shirts, and jerseys.

Saturday, August 23 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

BOBBY WITT JR. BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY ARVEST WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA FROM 4:30 P.M. UNTIL 5:30 P.M.

BOBBY WITT JR. BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - The first 1,500 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead courtesy of Arvest as they enter the gates. The giveaway will feature the Royals standout and former Natural star in a defensive pose wearing the Naturals home white uniform. Bobby was 1st Team ALL MLB last year, finished runner-up in the American League MVP voting, and won the Batting Title.

GIVEAWAY POLICY - One item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given out in multiples or bulk.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday home game at Arvest Ballpark.

Sunday, August 24 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

BARK IN THE BALLPARK PRESENTED BY RAISING CANE'S ON A FAMILY SUNDAY WITH A PRE-GAME CATCH IN THE OUTFIELD COURTESY OF THE ARKANSAS BEEF COUNCIL, FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC., AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES FOLLOWING THE GAME

BARK IN THE BALLPARK - Bring your dog out for our final Bark in the Ballpark of the season as your best friend(s) will receive FREE admission to Sunday's game if they are accompanied by a paid owner. Bark in the Ballpark during the 2025 season is presented by Raising Cane's.

FAMILY SUNDAY - Enjoy the homestand finale at Arvest Ballpark with your family and friends.

PRE-GAME CATCH IN THE OUTFIELD - Arrive early on Sunday for our final pre-game catch in the outfield this season. Fans are encouraged to bring their own gloves while the Naturals will provide baseballs for the first 50 fans as they enter the field. The catch is presented by the Arkansas Beef Council and will take place from approximately 1:00 p.m. until 1:20 p.m. Dogs are not allowed on the field for the catch.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive a FREE Clif Kid Zbar at Sunday afternoon's game. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the main gates of the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Young fans are invited to join us in the Sunday tradition of running the bases following the homestand finale. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Go-Health at Arvest Ballpark. Dogs are not allowed on the field so cannot participate in the post-game running of the bases.

Follow the Naturals all season long! Northwest Tulsa Naturals' games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). In addition, fans can watch it for free any time on the Bally Sports Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.







