Orbit, Hawaiian Shirts, Altuve Jerseys & Fireworks Punctuate Penultimate Homestand

Published on August 16, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Down to their final two homestands, your Corpus Christi Hooks are back at Whataburger Field August 19-24 for a six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders.

Lemon Chill Baseball Bingo and A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers Night are on the lineup card for Tuesday. And our Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-40 package offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40.

It's buy one ticket and get one free with Whataburger Family Day on August 20 as the Hooks take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits. Three Dollar Thursday and Bark in the Park, presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi highlight August 21, with fans enjoying discounts on ice-cold draft beer and frozen margaritas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

The action-packed weekend kicks off Friday as the first 2,000 fans take home a Hooks Hawaiian Shirt presented by First Community Bank. And thanks to the short shuttle flight from Daikin Park in downtown Houston, the Astros official mascot Orbit will be on hand to entertain the Whataburger Field faithful. After the game, experience Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

The CITGO Jersey Series culminates Saturday, August 23, as the first 2,000 through the turnstiles receive a Jose Altuve Appreciation Jersey.

Sunday at 5:05 PM is Marine Corps Heritage Night at the ballpark. And along with Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins, youngsters run the bases postgame thanks to H-E-B Kids Day.

Tato's Opportunity is this week's beneficiary of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Click Here for tickets or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, August 19 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- Lemon Chill Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, August 20 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, August 21 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

- Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi: cheer on the Hooks from one of our designated dog day areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, August 22 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Hawaiian Shirt presented by First Community Bank

- Orbit Appearance

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, August 23 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Jose Altuve Appreciation Jersey presented by CITGO

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, August 24 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 5:05 pm (gates open 4:05 pm)

- Marine Corps Heritage Foundation Night

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo







