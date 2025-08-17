Drillers Hold off Missions to Earn Eighth Straight Win

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers added another notch to their season-high winning streak on Saturday night. For the third straight game, Tulsa fell behind early to the San Antonio Missions but again recovered to earn a 5-3 win at ONEOK Field.

The win did not come easily. With one out in the ninth, the Missions had runners and first and second and the go-ahead run at the plate, but reliever Jerming Rosario induced a game-ending double play to secure the victory and his first save of the year.

The victory was the Drillers eighth consecutive win and keeps them in position to claim the final playoff spot in the Texas League North Division. The Drillers currently hold second place by four games over Northwest Arkansas, but only trail first-place Springfield by two games. If the Cardinals win the second half, the team that finishes in second place in the half claims the second playoff berth.

The Missions took an early lead in the first inning when Devin Ortiz began the game with a double and Fransico Acuna followed with a bunt that produced an error that allowed Ortiz to score.

The Drillers gained control in the bottom of the first and held the lead for the remainder of the game. They began the first with a double and two walks to load the bases. Chris Newell single produced the first run, and Nelson Quiroz's sacrifice fly brought home a second.

Tulsa added three more runs in the third. With one out, Taylor Young was hit by a pitch and promptly stole second base. Young scored on Griffin Lockwood-Powell's single. John Rhodes and Eduardo Guerrero each drew walks, and both scored on an RBI single from James Tibbs III to put the Drillers in front 5-1.

The first-inning run was the only blemish on starting pitcher Jackson Ferris' line in his 22nd start of 2025. The top pitching prospect allowed one run on three hits and three walks in five innings pitched.

Brandon Neeck was next on the mound, taking over for Ferris to begin the sixth inning. The Missions earned two runs back on Anthony Vilar's two-run triple. Before Saturday, Neeck had not allowed a run in his last seven appearances over 7.1 innings.

The bullpen did not allow another run for the remainder of the game. Jeisson Cabrera, Kelvin Ramirez and Rosario each combined to hold the Missions scoreless over the final three innings.

In the ninth, San Antonio produced two singles, but Rosario got out of the jam with a double play to end the game.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The Drillers last won eight straight games August 16-23, 2017. Tulsa has not won nine or more consecutive games since the Drillers set their franchise record of ten straight wins May 28-June 8, 2016.

*Tulsa now has a 35-14 record when scoring five or more runs in a game.

*Ferris' performance earned him his eighth win of the season.

*Newell reached base twice in the game to increase his on-base streak to 29 straight games.

*Tulsa pitchers stranded 11 San Antonio runners on base.

*Zach Ehrhard earned two hits and has reached safely in all 11 games he has played in since joining the Drillers on August 2.

*During the eight-game winning streak, Tulsa's pitching has not allowed a home run.

*The Drillers wore special jerseys with Tulsa spelled out in American Sign Language in recognition of Hearing Loss Awareness Night at ONEOK Field. For the first three innings, there was no music or PA announcements to help bring awareness to those with hearing difficulties.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will close out their series with the Missions with a Sunday afternoon finale at ONEOK Field. First pitch is scheduled for noon (12:00 p.m.) and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

San Antonio - RHP Victor Lizarraga (2-9, 7.36 ERA)

Tulsa - LHP Luke Fox (0-0, 2.45 ERA)

