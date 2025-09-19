Springfield Cardinals Advance to 2025 Texas League Championship

Published on September 19, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - After a three-hour and thirteen-minute rain delay, the Springfield Cardinals shut out the Tulsa Drillers 3-0 in a seven-inning game on Thursday night at Hammons Field to advance to the Texas League Championship Series. Behind five shutout innings from Cardinals starter Brycen Mautz, the Cardinals finished the best-of-three series in two games and won their first playoff set since 2012.

DECISIONS:

W: Brycen Mautz (1-0)

L: Luke Fox (0-1)

S: Luis Gastelum (1)

NOTES:

Per MiLB rules, since Thursday's game started after 9:00 PM due to rain, it became a seven-inning game.

Springfield and Tulsa traded zeroes for the first three innings before the Cardinals broke through.

In the bottom of the fourth, Miguel Ugueto ripped an infield single to third base. Zach Levenson scored to break a scoreless tie.

On a 3-2 pitch to Jeremy Rivas that missed for ball four, Dakota Harris took off for third base on a stolen base attempt with one out. Tulsa catcher Yeiner Fernandez threw to third, even though Rivas drew a walk. The ball sailed into left field, allowing Harris to score the second run of the inning.

Jon Jon Gazdar brought home a run on a fielder's choice for Springfield's third and final run of the frame and ballgame.

Mautz made his first career postseason start. He struck out four batters and gave up four hits in five shutout innings.

Luis Gastelum pitched the final two innings, going six-up and six-down with three strikeouts, including the final out of the game. He locked down his second career postseason save.

Springfield made a number of dazzling defensive plays, including a sliding catch in right field from Ugueto in the top of the second inning. The Cardinals also tossed out a runner at home on a relay play from Chase Davis to Jeremy Rivas to Leonardo Bernal in the top of the fifth to keep the shutout alive.

This series against Tulsa was Springfield's first postseason series win since 2012, and their fourth series win in franchise history. This is the third time all-time they've advanced to the Championship round (2007 - lost in four games to San Antonio, 2012 - won in four games against Frisco).

The Cardinals will host the Midland RockHounds for game one of the Texas League Championship Series on Sunday afternoon at Hammons Field. It will be the final game in Springfield in 2025. Midland will host games two and, if necessary, three on Wednesday and Thursday.

UP NEXT:

Texas League Championship Series Game 1

Sunday, September 21, 1:05 PM CT at Hammons Field vs Midland RockHounds

TBA vs TBA

Broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV







