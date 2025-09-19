Knockout Breast Cancer Boxing Match October 4 at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - The 5th Annual Knockout Breast Cancer Boxing Match is set for Saturday, October 4 at Whataburger Field.

Presented by the CC Christian Warriors Boxing Club, the event raises support for breast cancer fighters and survivors.

Call Coach Abel at 361-425-3900 for additional information.

Knockout Breast Cancer sponsors include American Cancer Society, USA Boxing, Corpus Christi Hooks Baseball Club, Big Boyz BBQ & Food Trailer, South Texas Amateur Boxing Association, Justables & Chairs, and Elevate Boxing







