RoughRiders Join Texas League Flood Relief Efforts for Hill Country

Published on August 19, 2025

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, in partnership with JPMorganChase, have announced a Texas Hill Country Relief Night on Saturday, August 30th against the San Antonio Missions. The night is part of a Texas League-wide fundraising effort, benefiting the Texas Hill Country, which was devastated by floods over July 4th weekend.

"We were heartbroken by the severe flooding that impacted our state," said Graham Perry, Market Executive for JPMorganChase in North Texas. "To support relief and recovery efforts, JPMorganChase contributed $1 million to support the Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country, Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR), San Antonio Food Bank and Central Texas Food Bank. This event is another opportunity to stand alongside our neighbors working to make a lasting impact."

The Frisco RoughRiders will donate a portion of proceeds from tickets purchased for August 30th's game to the fundraising efforts. Click here to purchase tickets. For those unable to attend the game, donations can be made online.

Additionally, fans can preorder a Texas Hill Country Relief Shirt, featuring the logos of all 10 Texas League teams. The RoughRiders will don Hill Country jerseys on field, which will be auctioned off during the game to benefit the relief efforts.

"We are excited to join JPMorganChase and the rest of the Texas League to help provide relief for the Texas Hill Country," said RoughRiders General Manager Scott Burchett. "We believe that our commitment to our community extends to the entire state of Texas in their time of need. We look forward to welcoming fans inside Riders Field for this night in tribute to all those affected by this terrible tragedy."

Each Texas League team will host a Texas Hill Country Relief Night prior to the end of the 2025 season to maximize fundraising efforts. August 30th is also Texas Monthly BBQ Night. Slow Bone BBQ, a Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ Joint, will be inside the ballpark with their signature items. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a BBQ Mitt Giveaway presented by Peak Roofing & Construction.

HILL COUNTRY JERSEY DATES:

Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) - August 29

Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) - August 29

Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) - August 29

Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) - August 30

Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) - September 4

Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) - September 5

Midland RockHounds (Athletics) - September 6

Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) - September 9

Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) - September 12

More details on each team's individual auction and jersey date are available on their respective websites.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







