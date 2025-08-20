Naturals Game against the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday, August 19th Postponed

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals scheduled game against the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers) at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, August 19th has been postponed due to rain.

Tonight's game has been rescheduled as part of a same admission doubleheader to be held on Wednesday, August 20th. The two clubs will play two (2) seven-inning contests with Game 1 beginning at 4:45 p.m. with a 30-minute intermission between the end of Game 1 and the beginning of Game 2. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and any ticket for Wednesday, August 20th is valid for both games.

All tickets from Tuesday, August 19th are eligible, per the Naturals' official weather policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any future regular season home game in 2025. Tickets for Tuesday, August 19th are not valid for the doubleheader on Wednesday unless exchanged at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office for a ticket for August 20th. Wednesday's doubleheader against Tulsa will feature $1 Hot Dogs by Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread with Indigo Sky Casino Baseball Bingo on a Scarlet Letter Wednesday.

All ticket exchanges need to be done in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office during normal operating hours. The Ticket Office opens at 12 p.m. on gamedays and stays open throughout the game while on non-gamedays it is open at Arvest Ballpark from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

