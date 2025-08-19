Texas League Announces Hill Country Fundraising Program to Aid Kerr County Flood Relief Efforts

Published on August 19, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, Ark. - The Arkansas Travelers and Texas League today announced an allied effort amongst the league's 10 clubs to raise funds to support the Ingram Little League in Ingram, Texas, and to help rebuild local fields and programs in Kerr County, Texas, that were devastated by the floods.

With support from Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and the Nolan Ryan Foundation, the Arkansas Travelers and Texas League clubs have partnered to participate in a unified fundraising auction to help restore the Hill Country community.

The teams will conduct several fundraising campaigns over the following weeks, including in-stadium auctions of game used jerseys, online auctions of game used jerseys, and a t-shirt sales campaign.

Immediately following the game in which each team wears the one-of-a-kind collectible jersey, all players and coaches will sign their game worn jersey to be auctioned off online with bids being accepted starting that evening.

"The Travelers are excited to partner with our Texas League friends to support the relief efforts in Hill Country," said Sophie Ozier, Travelers General Manager. "Many Arkansans have been seeking a way to support flood relief efforts in the Hill Country, and this fundraiser with the Travs and Texas League provides that opportunity. We're proud to give our fans a meaningful way to make a difference for our neighbors in Texas."

HILL COUNTRY JERSEY DATES:

Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) - August 29

Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) - August 29

Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) - August 29

Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) - August 30

Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) - September 4

Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) - September 2 or 3

Midland RockHounds (Athletics) - September 6

Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) - September 8

Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) - September 12

The San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) participated in a separate flood relief effort on August 9 with funds supporting the same cause**

More details on each team's individual auction and jersey date are available on their respective websites.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The Travs claimed their seventh Texas League Championship in 2024! For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.







