Drillers Opener against Naturals Rained Out
Published on August 19, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Tulsa Drillers News Release
Springdale, AR - The important six-game series between the Tulsa Drillers and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will have to wait one more day to begin, as game one on Tuesday night was postponed by rain.
The two teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Game one is scheduled to begin at 4:45 p.m. with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.
The series between the two teams will be crucial in deciding the final playoff spot in the Texas League North Division, as the Drillers currently hold that spot due to Springfield winning the first half and leading the second half. The Drillers hold second place by four games over the Naturals.
UP NEXT:
The Drillers and Naturals will now try to open their series on Wednesday night. First pitch for that game is slated for 4:45 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark. The starting pitchers are scheduled to be:
GAME 1
Tulsa - RHP Chris Campos (7-6, 4.82 ERA)
NW Arkansas - LHP Hunter Owen (5-3, 3.61 ERA)
GAME 2
Tulsa - TBA
NW Arkansas - RHP Shane Panzini (4-0, 3.46 ERA)
