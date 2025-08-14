Drillers Win Streak Hits Six in 5-1 Win over Missions

Published on August 14, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers have been playing their best baseball of the season in the second half of the Texas League season, and it continued on Thursday night. Tulsa improved its season-best winning streak to six straight games as a big fifth inning lifted the Drillers to a 5-1 win at ONEOK Field.

The win improved Tulsa's second-half record to 25-17. The Drillers are also 8-2 in their last ten games, and they remain very much in the race for a postseason berth in the Texas League playoffs.

The Drillers trailed for the first time in 19 innings when San Antonio scored the game's opening run in the top of the second. Devin Ortiz opened the inning with a walk and promptly stole second base. Ortiz eventually scored when Eli Wilson singled to left field.

The Missions did not score again against Tulsa starting pitcher Patrick Copen, who made his 12th Double A start. Copen allowed six hits and issued four walks, but worked out of trouble by stranding eight runners on base. He also struck out four in his five innings pitched.

After San Antonio scored in the second inning, the Drillers trailed until breaking through for five runs in the bottom of the sixth. The big inning began with three straight hits as Tulsa tied the game with Chris Newell's double.

The Drillers took the lead on the next pitch when Missions third basemen Devin Ortiz committed a throwing error that allowed Kyle Nevin to score. Nelson Quiroz was next up, and he produced two more runs with a triple.

Damon Keith drove in the final run of the big inning with his single, putting the Drillers ahead 5-1.

Tulsa's bullpen took over from there. Kelvin Bautista was first to enter after Copen, and he tossed 1.2 scoreless innings with one strikeout. He was credited with his fourth win of the season.

Jerming Rosario recorded the next four outs and allowed only one baserunner on a walk. He finished with two strikeouts.

Carson Hobbs worked a quick ninth inning to secure the win. He recorded one strikeout in the ninth to improve his scoreless streak to 10.1 innings over his seven games with the Drillers.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The win improved Tulsa's record to 9-3 in August.

*The loss for San Antonio was their eighth consecutive.

*Newell increased three impressive streaks in the Drillers win. He matched the longest hitting streak by a Tulsa player this season by finishing 2-3 to earn a hit in his 14th straight game. He also extended the Texas League's longest active on-base streak to 27 consecutive. Newell's run-scoring double also gave him an RBI in his eighth consecutive game.

*Tibbs III finished with three hits and now has a 3-hit game and a 4-game since joining the Drillers on August 2. Playing right field, he also recorded a 9-2-6 out at second base for his third outfield assist with Tulsa.

*Keith increased his on-base streak to 15 straight games.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will look to extend their season-best winning streak and clinch a series win on Friday night in the fourth game of their six-game series with the Missions. Starting time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field, and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

San Antonio - LHP Jagger Haynes (3-2, 3.93 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Roque Gutierrez (2-1, 5.14 ERA)







Texas League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.