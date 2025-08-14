RoughRiders Whiff 13 Batters, Surge by RockHounds
August 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release


FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Midland RockHounds in come-from-behind fashion 6-4 on Wednesday night at Riders Field.

Midland (17-24, 56-54) plated three runs in the top of the first. Tommy White and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer each collected RBI singles before Luke Mann's bases-loaded walk to put the RockHounds ahead 3-0.

Frisco (18-24, 57-53) responded in the bottom of the second when Keith Jones II powered a two-run homer to make the score 3-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Julian Brock laced an RBI single to tie the game 3-3.

The Rockhounds then usurped the lead in the top of the seventh when Jared Dickey hit a sacrifice fly to give Midland a 4-3 advantage.

Frisco answered back in the bottom of the seventh on a three-run double from Jax Biggers, putting the Riders ahead, 6-4.

Bryan Magdaleno (2-0) earned the win, striking out four across two innings. Tyler Baum (1-1) was tagged with the loss, yielding three earned runs. Wilian Bormie recorded his first Double-A save.

Notes to know

-Biggers finished 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Biggers has recorded consecutive three-RBI games for the first time since April of 2023.

-Frainyer Chavez finished 2-for-5 at the plate. He has recorded multi-hit games in four of his last five starts and is currently on a six-game hitting streak.

-Brock finished 3-for-4 with an RBI in his first home game at Riders Field.

-Daniel Missaki struck out four across 3.2 innings of work.

-Larson Kindreich pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen with four strikeouts. He has not yielded a run in his last 8.1 innings pitched.

The RoughRiders continue their series against the Rockhounds on Thursday, August 14th at 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field. Frisco RHP David Davalillo (1-2, 1.99) starts against Midland LHP Gage Jump (5-3, 1.81). Promotions at Riders Field include Twisted Tea Rowdy at the River and Thirsty Thursday.

