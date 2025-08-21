Offensive Explosion Leads Riders to Win over Hooks

Published on August 20, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders pounded out 10 runs on 14 hits to down the Corpus Christi Hooks 10-5 from Whataburger Field on Wednesday night.

Frisco (23-24, 61-54) found the scoreboard first in the third inning when Aaron Zavala laced an RBI double and Frainyer Chavez then added two more with a two-run double to jump the score to 3-0.

Corpus Christi (18-29, 40-75) plated their first run of the game in the fourth on a Pascanel Ferreras RBI single, but the Riders answered with two in the sixth inning on a Luis Mieses solo homer and a Julian Brock RBI single to make it 5-1.

Sebastian Walcott blasted his 12th home run of the season in the seventh, a new career best, to extend the lead to 6-1 before Frisco scored four more in the eighth. Brock drilled his second RBI single of the game, Marcus Smith added an RBI knock and Cam Cauley blasted his fourth home run in the last two games, a two-run shot, to increase the lead to 10-2.

The Hooks scored three times in the bottom of the ninth, but came up short 10-5.

Larson Kindreich (5-2) earned the win for Frisco, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings, while Jackson Nezuh (2-9) took home the loss for the Hooks in his start.

Notes to know

-Cauley has started this series against Corpus Christi 6-for-9 with four home runs, a double, five RBIs and five runs scored.

-The Riders have now won seven of their last eight games and 11 of their last 12.

-Five runs allowed was the most the Riders had allowed in a nine-inning game since July 30th.

The RoughRiders and Hooks meet at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 21st from Whataburger Field for game three of the series. RHP David Davalillo (2-2, 1.63) takes the ball for the RoughRiders against LHP Trey Dombroski (6-5, 4.22).

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

