Texas League Announces Hill Country Fundraising Program to Aid Kerr County Flood Relief Efforts

Published on August 20, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge and Texas League announced an allied effort amongst the league's 10 clubs to raise funds to support the Ingram Little League in Ingram, Texas, and to help rebuild local fields and programs in Kerr County, Texas, that were devastated by the floods.

With support from Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and the Nolan Ryan Foundation, the Wichita Wind Surge and Texas League clubs have partnered to participate in a unified fundraising auction to help restore the Hill Country community.

The teams will conduct several fundraising campaigns over the following weeks, including in-stadium auctions of game used jerseys, online auctions of game used jerseys, donations of the 50/50 raffle prizes, a t-shirt sales campaign and in some markets, volunteers will be passing the boot to collect cash donations.

Immediately following the game in which each team wears the one-of-a-kind collectible jersey, all players and coaches will sign their game worn jersey to be auctioned off either that night in-stadium by live auction, or online with bids being accepted starting that evening.

"The flooding in Texas has impacted thousands of lives, including families right here in Kansas," said Wind Surge General Manager Matt Hamilton. "The efforts by MLB, MiLB, and the Texas League are truly inspiring, and we felt it was important to show our support. Minor League Baseball is a family, and we are proud to stand with our family in Texas."

HILL COUNTRY JERSEY DATES:

Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) - August 29

Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) - August 29

Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) - August 29

Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) - August 30

Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) - September 4

Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) - September 2 or 3

Midland RockHounds (Athletics) - September 6

Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) - September 8

Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) - September 12

*The San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) participated in a separate flood relief effort on August 9 with funds supporting the same cause*

