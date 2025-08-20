San Antonio Missions and San Antonio 1888 Baseball Foundation Launch "Extra Innings" to Equip Local Youth with Sports Gear

Published on August 20, 2025

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions, in partnership with their non-profit arm, San Antonio 1888 Baseball Foundation, today announced  Extra Innings, a new initiative dedicated to breaking down barriers to youth sports participation by providing gently used equipment to young athletes across the community.

Recognizing that access to proper gear is often a hurdle for young players,  Extra Innings  aims to ensure that financial constraints do not keep children from experiencing the joy and benefits of organized sports. Through sustained collection efforts and strategic distribution, the program will serve local teams and organizations in need.

Kickoff Collection Events and Ongoing Contributions

The  Extra Innings  program will launch with collection events at Wolff Stadium during the final Missions' 2025 regular season home stand on  Tuesday, Sept. 2 and Thursday, Sept. 4. Additionally, corporate partners will sponsor community-wide collection dates in the Missions' off-season, ensuring year-round opportunities for donations.

Fans, residents, and corporate employees are encouraged to donate lightly used sports equipment from all sports -from cleats and gloves to bats and balls, shin guards and pads-that their children have outgrown but still have plenty of life left in them. Once a sufficient inventory is built, local youth sports teams and organizations will be invited to apply for gear, ensuring fair and impactful distribution.

To further support the program, individuals and businesses can also make  financial contributions  to fund additional equipment collection and purchases and limited operational costs. Donations can be made through the Missions' website, with all funds directly aiding the initiative's success.

"Among the benefits we, as a local ownership group, have committed to is investing in the well-being of young athletes in San Antonio,"  said  Bruce Hill, board chairman of Designated Bidders, LLC, which acquired the Missions in 2022.  "By reducing equipment-related financial obstacles, we're helping ensure that every child has the chance to play, compete, and grow through sports."

Bob Cohen, president of the 1888 San Antonio Baseball Foundation, emphasized the untapped potential for equipment reuse:  "Across our community, sports gear sits unused in closets and garages-items that could make a difference for kids eager to participate but lacking the proper equipment.  Extra Innings  will create a bridge, transforming these donations into meaningful opportunities for young athletes."

How to Participate

Equipment donations will be accepted at collection points throughout Wolff Stadium on two dates during the final home stand of the 2025 season (Sept. 2 and Sept. 4). Additional details on donation drop-off locations and upcoming events will be provided in the coming months.

For those wishing to contribute financially,  online donations are available through the Missions' website to directly support and fund additional equipment acquisition, outreach efforts and limited operational costs.

With  Extra Innings, the Missions and their foundation reaffirm their commitment to fostering community engagement and expanding opportunities for the next generation of athletes in San Antonio.







