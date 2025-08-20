Wichita Scores Six First Inning Runs, Wins Fourth Straight Game

Published on August 20, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - Ben Ross totals four RBI in a 10-4 Wichita Wind Surge win over the Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The Wind Surge scored six runs in the first and nine straight to start the night on the way to winning their fourth in a row.

Wichita sent 11 men to the plate and put up a six-spot in the top of the first on five hits to open the ballgame. For the big blows, Ross hit his 11th home run of the year, a two-run shot, and Jake Rucker drove in a pair on a double that stayed fair inside of third and trickled toward the left field corner.

Three more runners scored for the Wind Surge over the next two frames on a sacrifice fly by Ross, an infield single by Rubel Cespedes, and a bases-loaded walk from Ross for a 9-0 lead. Ross attained all four of his RBI over his first three plate appearances.

Tommy White and Clark Elliott hit consecutive RBI singles to right field to get Midland on the scoreboard in the home half of the third. Brayan Buelvas belted a line drive homer into the RockHounds bullpen in right field in the following frame to make the score 9-3 Wichita through four innings.

Maddux Houghton, who made his Wind Surge debut as a pinch runner in the top of the first, tallied his first RBI with Wichita on a knock to left center in the top of the seventh.

Buelvas brought a run in on a sac fly to center in the bottom of the eighth to make the score 10-4 Wichita. That would be the eventual final as Mike Paredes gave up just two hits and two walks with a strikeout over three innings to notch his third save of the year.

Jaylen Nowlin earned his fourth win of 2025 with the Wind Surge after giving up an earned run on two hits and a walk over an inning and two-thirds following Wichita starter Ricky Castro.

POSTGAME NOTES

Kala'i Rosario is up to a 16 Game On Base Streak.

Jacob Wosinski strikes out three men over two two-hit innings of relief.

Maddux Houghton wraps up his Wind Surge debut with a 4-for-5 line, along with three runs and an RBI.

Ben Ross collects four RBI for the second time this year with Wichita.

Five hitters in the Wind Surge lineup finish with multiple hits.

Wichita continues the series with the Midland RockHounds on August 20 at 6:30 PM at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The Wind Surge return to Equity Bank Park for their final homestand of the season, starting with a series against the Arkansas Travelers on August 26. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.