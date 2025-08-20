Henderson Leads Cards to Eighth Shutout Win

Published on August 20, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Ixan Henderson allowed only one hit over 5.1-scoreless innings pitched to lead the Springfield Cardinals to a 4-0 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. The left-hander picked up his team-leading ninth win and, along with three Cardinals relievers, delivered the pitching staff's eighth shutout of the season.

DECISIONS:

W: Ixan Henderson (9-5)

L: Reid VanScoter (4-5)

NOTES:

- Henderson, who was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week (Aug. 11-17) on Monday, struck out six and walked three. It was his second-straight start with just one hit allowed.

- Springfield totaled 11 hits in the contest with 10 coming against Arkansas' starter Reid VanScoter. Brody Moore went 2-for-3 with a two-run double and Dakota Harris totaled three hits including a double.

- The win snapped a brief three-game skid for the Cardinals

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (30-16, 73-32) at Arkansas (22-24, 57-58)

- Wednesday, August 20, 6:35 p.m. CT at Dickey-Stephens Park

- LHP Brycen Mautz vs. LHP Adam Seminaris

