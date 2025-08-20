Alvarez Sharp to Start Rehab Stint, Riders Win Opener

Published on August 20, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Houston area native Cam Cauley clubbed three home runs Tuesday night, paving the way toward a 7-4 Frisco win over the Hooks before 3,986 fans at Whataburger Field.

Yordan Alvarez, working his way back from a right-hand injury, went 2-for-4 with a double, walk, and stolen base to start his rehab assignment for Corpus Christi. Alvarez worked a seven-pitch walk in the first and, after seeing eight more offerings in the second, lined out to center field with a 109-MPH exit velocity.

Following an eight-pitch flyout in the fifth, Alvarez notched a single and a stolen base in the seventh before ending his night with a ninth-inning, opposite-field double.

Astros right-hander Luis Garcia, making his eighth rehab appearance of the season, struck out six while allowing seven hits and two walks over 4 1/3 innings. Finishing his night with four consecutive outs, Garcia delivered 51 of 84 pitches for strikes.

Wes Clarke homered for the second straight game, clubbing a lead-off long ball in the first. Clarke, with 10 home runs and a .424 on-base average in 44 games as a Hook, enters Wednesday riding a seven-game hit streak while batting .310 in August.

Alonzo Tredwell struck out a career-high 10 batters in four impressive frames of relief. Tredwell, sporting a 2.45 ERA in three Double-A assignments, permitted just two runners en route to authoring the most Ks by a Corpus Christi arm this season.







