Former RoughRider Acosta Makes MLB Debut

Published on August 20, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders infielder Maximo Acosta made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, August 19th in their game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Acosta is the ninth player whose name will be featured on the Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships in 2025.

Acosta debuted as the second baseman for the Marlins and went 0-for-3 in the 8-3 loss to the Cardinals.

The 22-year-old was traded to the Marlins organization as part of the Jake Burger trade in December of 2024 and has played the whole season with Triple-A Jacksonville. In 106 games for the Jumbo Shrimp, he hit .232/.319/.376/.695 with 12 home runs and 28 stolen bases.

With the RoughRiders in 2024, Acosta played 104 games, hitting .288/.353/.425/.777 with eight home runs, 58 RBIs and 26 steals.

Acosta is the ninth former RoughRiders player to debut this season, joining Liam Hicks, Chase Lee, Zak Kent, Grant Wolfram, Tyler Owens, Blaine Crim, Alejandro Osuna and Cody Freeman. Acosta is the 223rd player featured on the Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships.

The RoughRiders and Hooks meet at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, August 20th from Whataburger Field for game two of the series. RHP Leandro Lopez (0-0, 2.35) takes the ball for the RoughRiders against RHP Jackson Nezuh (2-8, 5.54).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.