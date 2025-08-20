RoughRiders Release 2026 Schedule

Published on August 20, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have released their 2026 game schedule.

The RoughRiders are slated to play a 138-game schedule in 2026, which includes 69 home dates at Riders Field. The season kicks off on the road, but Frisco hosts their first home series from April 7th - 12th versus the Midland RockHounds (Athletics affiliate).

One of the most exciting elements of the 2026 RoughRiders schedule is that the entire Fourth of July week will be at Riders Field, including Saturday, July 4th itself, against Midland. Come celebrate America's 250th birthday at Riders Field!

The RoughRiders host 12 fun-filled weekends at Riders Field, spanning from early April to the first week of September. There will be two home weekends per month with the exception of August (three home weekends) and September (one).

The RoughRiders will also host back-to-back series for the only time in 2026 from August 11th - 23rd against the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) and the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins affiliate).

Corpus Christi will make one trip to Frisco. The Astros affiliate heads to Riders Field from July 28th - August 2nd.

The All-Star Break will be from July 14th to July 17th.

Frisco will both start and end the season on the road in 2026.

You can view the PDF version of the 2026 schedule.

Game times for the 2026 season will be announced at a later date.

