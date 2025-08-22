Hooks Down Riders 4-2 on Thursday

Published on August 21, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks 4-2 from Whataburger Field on Thursday night.

For the third game in a row, Frisco (23-25, 61-55) jumped out in front first when Frainyer Chavez laced an RBI single to center, scoring Sebastian Walcott to put them ahead 1-0.

Corpus Christi (18-30, 40-76) immediately responded in the bottom of the first when rehabbing Yordan Alvarez doubled and scored on an RBI groundout before Trevor Austin pounded an RBI single to send Corpus out in front 2-1.

The Hooks added on in the bottom of the third on RBI doubles from Alvarez and Austin to push the lead to 4-1. Alvarez went 3-for-4 on the night in his second rehab game of the series.

In the fourth, Frisco scored again on an Elih Marrero RBI single, but was held scoreless the rest of the way.

David Davalillo (2-3) was handed the loss, surrendering four runs over his 4.1 innings, while Trey Dombroski (7-5) took home the win for the Hooks and Hudson Leach earned his first save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Notes to know

-Cam Cauley has started this series against Corpus Christi 7-for-11 with four home runs, a double, five RBIs and five runs scored.

-The Riders have now won seven of their last nine games and 11 of their last 14.

-Avery Weems, Jackson Kelley and Joey Danielson all threw scoreless outings from the bullpen in the loss.

The RoughRiders and Hooks meet at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, August 22nd from Whataburger Field for game four of the series. RHP Josh Stephan (5-5, 4.80) takes the ball for the RoughRiders against RHP James Hicks (0-3, 6.85).

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







