Late Barrage Seals Frisco Win

Published on August 21, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - The RoughRiders employed 14 base hits to down the Hooks, 10-5, Wednesday night at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi, trailing by eight runs after eight, sent nine men to bat in the ninth and brought the tying run on deck, before falling to 0-2 in the series.

Pascanel Ferreras led the charge for the Hooks by going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Since mid-July, Ferreras is batting .309 over a 29-game span.

Jeron Williams, hitting .324 in August, went 2-for-5 while scoring a two-out run in the fourth.

Luis Baez and Tommy Sacco Jr. belted solo home runs to left in the seventh and ninth, respectively. Baez is batting .406 this month with Sacco reaching three times Wednesday thanks to a walk and a double.

Wes Clarke extended his hitting streak to seven games, going 1-for-3 with two free passes and a run scored.

Hooks starter Jackson Nezuh stranded two over the first two frames before Frisco broke through with a three-spot in the third. Two of those runs came on a two-out double by Frainyer Chavez. Nezuh sidestepped a lead-off single in the fourth before being relieved in the fifth.







