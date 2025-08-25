Alvarez & Baez Back CC's Sunday Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - Yordan Alvarez and Luis Baez teamed for seven RBIs Sunday afternoon as the Hooks knocked off Frisco, 12-5, before 3,936 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi captured three of the last four vs. the Riders to force a split of the six-game series.

The Hooks set the tone Sunday with a four-spot in the first. Lucas Spence worked a walk to begin the inning and, following a free pass to Wes Clarke, Spence cruised home in the wake of a double down the right-field line by Zach Cole.

Jeron Williams was then hit by a pitch, setting the stage for Baez' bases-clearing double that sailed over the head of center fielder Marcus Smith.

Alvarez cashed in a Spence double in the second, giving the Hooks a 5-1 surplus.

Alonzo Tredwell picked up his second Double-A win by spinning five innings of two-run ball. Tredwell owns a 2.81 ERA, with 26 strikeouts against five walks in 16.0 innings, over four Corpus Christi assignments.

As Frisco closed the gap to 5-3, the Hooks sent 13 men to bat as part of a seven-run seventh.

Alvarez, who batted .467 (7-for-15) with four doubles and two walks in four rehab games with Corpus Christi, kickstarted the crooked number by stroking a two-run, two-bagger to the opposite field in left-center.

Baez, hitting .500 (15-for-30) over his last eight contests, produced an RBI base hit ahead of consecutive bases-loaded walks by John Garcia, Spence, and Orlando Martinez.

Spence drew 11 walks on the series, with three of his five hits landing for doubles.







