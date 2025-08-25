Cauley Named Texas League Player of the Week

August 25, 2025

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders INF Cam Cauley was named Texas League Player of the Week, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday.

Last week, Cauley blasted three home runs to start the series in Corpus Christi and homered the next day as well. After three games, he was placed on the 7-Day Injured List. In the three contests, he hit .636 (7-for-11)/.615/1.818/2.433 with a double, four home runs, six RBIs, a walk, a steal and five runs scored.

It was the fifth time in franchise history that a RoughRiders player has hit three home runs in a game and the fifth time in Double-A this season that a player had hit three home runs in a game. Other RoughRiders to hit three home runs in a game include Trey Hair (2022) Tommy Mendoca (2012), Chris McGuinness (2012) and Nate Gold (2006).

In three games, Cauley increased his season OPS from .696 to .742.

The Rangers No. 17 prospect ranks tied for fifth in the Texas League in hits (103), tied for fourth in doubles (22), tied for second in triples (six), third in extra-base hits (41), third in total bases (176), third in runs scored (67) and sixth in steals (28).

After a day off, the RoughRiders meet with the San Antonio Missions (Padres affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, August 26th for game one of the six-game series.

