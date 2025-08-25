Big Seventh Dooms Riders in Series Finale

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks 12-5 from Whataburger Field on Sunday evening.

Frisco (24-27, 62-57) scored first in the first inning on an RBI double from Luis Mieses, but Corpus Christi (20-31, 41-78) immediately responded with four runs in the bottom of the first inning against starter Jose Gonzalez (1-2). Zach Cole plated a run with an RBI double before Luis Baez drove three more in with a double to center, making the score 4-1.

In the second, rehabbing Yordan Alvarez pasted an RBI single to left, pushing the lead to 5-1.

Keith Jones II then laced an RBI single in the top of the fourth for the Riders and Jax Biggers added an RBI single of his own in the top of the sixth to draw to 5-3.

In the seventh inning, the Hooks blew the game open with seven runs. Alvarez cracked a two-run double, Wes Clark added an RBI double and Baez blooped an RBI single into center before three bases-loaded walks touched up the score to 12-3.

Jones then knocked in his second run of the game for Frisco with an RBI double in the eighth and Biggers followed with an RBI single, marking the final score at 12-5.

Alonzo Tredwell (2-0) earned the victory for the Hooks, allowing two runs over five innings in his start.

Notes to know

-Sebastian Walcott collected three singles in the loss for Frisco.

-Over a five-game hitting streak, Jones II is batting .350 (7-for-20)/.409/.450/.859.

-The Riders split the series 3-3.

After a day off, the RoughRiders meet with the San Antonio Missions (Padres affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, August 26th for game one of the six-game series.

