Five-Run Fourth Propels Amarillo to Series Victory

Published on August 24, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (64-56) defeated the San Antonio Missions (58-62), 5-4, on Sunday evening at Nelson W. Wolff Stadium. Five runs in the fourth paced Amarillo to complete their sixth consecutive series victory, a new franchise record.

This week's theme of scoreless innings found its way into the series finale as both squads were held off the board in the first and second. San Antonio broke the ice in the third with an RBI single, courtesy of Albert Fabian to take an early 1-0 lead.

The Missions went to the bullpen for the top of the fourth and Amarillo took advantage. The Sod Poodles scored five times on four hits, two walks, a hit-by-pitch and an error. J.J. D'Orazio 's second hit of the night tied the game at one before Jean Walters delivered a two-run single for a 3-1 lead. Ryan Waldschmidt and Gavin Conticello, in his second at-bat of the frame, each drove home a run on infield singles to put Amarillo in front 5-1.

San Antonio cut the deficit to 5-3 with Braedon Karpathios' RBI double in the fourth and a sixth inning solo shot from Anthony Vilar. The hosts made it 5-4 in the eighth, thanks to another RBI from Karpathios.

Zane Russell recorded the three outs in the eighth and trotted out for the ninth. The righty retired the Missions in order to pick up the six-out save and put the finishing touches on the series win.

The Soddies return to HODGETOWN after Monday's off day to face the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A, Kansas City Royals). Neither side have named starting pitchers for Tuesday.

POSTGAME NOTES

WALK THIS WAY: With two walks tonight, Ryan Waldschmidt has drawn 86 total among two levels (High-A and Double-A) this season...he is tied with Slade Caldwell (Arizona's No. 3 prospect) for most among all minor leaguers in 2025.

THE SIXTH SENSE: Tonight's win sealed Amarillo's sixth consecutive series victory...that is the longest such streak in Sod Poodles franchise history.







