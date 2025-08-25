Naturals Generate 26 Base Runners in 9-7 Win over Tulsa

Published on August 24, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (59-60, 26-24) had every player in the lineup reach base at least twice in a 9-7 victory versus the Tulsa Drillers (55-64, 29-21). The Nats reached base 26 times and pulled ahead in the series 3-2 on Saturday night. The two teams conclude their series on Sunday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The finale's first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM CT.

Tulsa scored a pair of runs in the top of the second inning, but the Naturals answered with two of their own in the bottom of the frame. Colton Becker and Dustin Dickerson each hit singles and successfully executed a double-steal. With the runners on second and third, Julio Rodriguez lined a double to left field that tied the game, 2-2.

Then, the sides traded blows again in the third. Tulsa plated a run in the visiting half of the inning, and in the home half, Gavin Cross led off with a double on the first pitch to him. Brett Squires singled which moved Cross to third, and he scored on Justin Johnson's sacrifice fly. Through three innings, the Naturals and Drillers were tied at three runs apiece.

Northwest Arkansas took the lead in the fifth inning. Johnson led off with a walk, Spencer Nivens followed with a single and Colton Becker walked to load the bases. Dickerson grounded into a double play that scored Johnson, and Rodriguez hit his second double of the evening to plate Becker and put the Nats up 5-3.

The Drillers led off the sixth inning with a solo home run that cut into the Naturals' lead and made it a 5-4 game. The Nats answered quickly with a two-run bottom of the inning that featured a Johnson RBI double that scored Squires from first after a walk, and a Becker sacrifice fly that scored Johnson. Entering the seventh inning, Northwest Arkansas was in front 7-4.

After the stretch Javier Vaz led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and stole second base. Cross scorched a ball to first base, and John Rhodes couldn't handle it. The error scored Vaz and allowed Cross to get to scoring position. Cross extended to third on a ground ball and scored on Nivens' sac-fly which made it a 9-4 ballgame.

The Drillers scratched off three runs in the eighth inning, but Christian Chamberlain took care of the ninth inning and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals held on to take down Tulsa by a final score of 9-7. The win gave NWA a 3-2 edge in the series ahead of its finale.

The Naturals continue their series with the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday, August 24. The game's first pitch at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, is scheduled for 2:05 PM CT. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







Texas League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.