Roccaforte, Naturals Walk off Tulsa 4-3

SPRINGDALE, AR - With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Carson Roccaforte poked a single to left field that scored Dustin Dickerson and lifted the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (60-60, 27-24) past the Tulsa Drillers (55-65, 29-22) by a final score of 4-3. The win marked a second walk-off of the week for Northwest Arkansas and pulled the Nats within 2.0 games of the Texas League North's final playoff spot. The Naturals have Monday off ahead of a six-game road series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Rudy Martin wasted no time getting Northwest Arkansas on the board. The left-handed outfielder belted a leadoff home run on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the first inning and put the Naturals up 1-0 early. NWA added to their lead in the fourth inning when Gavin Cross led off with a walk and stole second base. Cross tagged up to third on a fly ball and scored on Spencer Nivens' sac fly to make it a 2-0 game.

After Ethan Bosacker exited the game following a 4.0 inning start with four strikeouts, no runs, and one hit allowed, Caden Monke took over on the mound in the top of the fifth. The left-handed reliever couldn't get an out and exited with the bases loaded and the game tied, 2-2. After Monke allowed a single, issued three walks, and hit a batter, Marlin Willis Jr. came in from the bullpen and got three-straight outs. One out brought an inherited runner in from third, but the damage was mitigated as the Drillers took the lead, 3-2.

The score held there until the bottom of the ninth inning. Nivens hit a one-out single, Colton Becker walked, and Dickerson worked a walk of his own to load the bases. Omar Hernandez cracked a single to right field that scored Nivens and tied the game 3-3. Martin grounded into a fielder's choice, and with two outs and the bases loaded, Roccaforte delivered a walk-off single that scored Dickerson and secured a 4-3 win for the Naturals over the Drillers. The victory secured the series win for the Nats, and pulled NWA within 2.0 games of the final playoff spot in the Texas League's North division.

The Naturals have Monday off before going to Amarillo, Texas, for a six-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Double-A affiliate, the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Fans can follow the action all series long with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







