Walcott's Late Steal of Home Swipes Series Opener for Frisco

Published on August 26, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - With two outs in the eighth inning and the game tied at two, Texas Rangers top prospect Sebastian Walcott stole home and helped the Frisco RoughRiders (25-27, 63-57) steal a 3-2 series-opening win over the San Antonio Missions (19-33, 58-63).

San Antonio's bullpen did a terrific job after the starter Miguel Mendez failed to make it out of the second inning. Ryan Och and Andrew Moore both tossed season highs with 2.2 scoreless innings, but the duo of Ethan Routzahn and Garrett Hawkins handed Frisco a tiny opening in the eighth that the Riders ran through. Emiliano Teodo ended up with the victory and Gerardo Carillo secured the save.

Despite obtaining the first out of the second inning, a walk to Keith Jones II kicked off some problems for Mendez. Jones II scored all the way from first when Jax Biggers skipped a ball past first and into the right field corner, leaving Biggers at third with a triple. Biggers risked coming home on a groundball to first off the bat of Ian Moller. Romeo Sanabria, playing in, couldn't quite remove the ball from his glove right away. His throw ended up being a smidge late, letting Biggers cross the plate safely. Mendez walked two more after this, loading the bases and forcing Och into the game.

Och steadied the ship and navigated the choppy waters. He went on to carry the game all the way into the fifth with only two walks given up. His 2.2 scoreless frames made this his longest outing of the season and kept the Missions within striking distance.

Strike they did. With two outs and nobody on in the fourth, Sanabria drew a free pass to knock Frisco starter Josh Trentadue out of the game. Reliever Avery Weems missed on every pitch to his first batter, Ryan Jackson, and a wild pitch moved both Sanabria and Jackson into scoring position. Marcos Castañon, who statistically does better at Riders Field than anywhere else in the Texas League, smacked a two-out, two run single to even the game at two.

Weems tossed a clean fifth, but he drew up a sixth inning almost identical to the fourth. The first two men of the inning went away, but Sanabria extended the frame with a single. Jackson followed with a hit of his own, covering the corners for San Antonio. Another Weems wild pitch meant Jackson joined Sanabria in scoring position, but this time Weems retired Castañon to maintain the tie.

From San Antonio's bullpen, Moore matched Och with a season-best 2.2 innings. Meanwhile, Wilian Bormie and Teodo each kept San Antonio off the board with an inning apiece, so the battle of the 'pens continued.

Routzahn attempted to carry the baton passed on by Och and Moore, but his night began by walking a speedy Walcott. Keeping a close eye on him leading off from first, Routzahn managed to sit down the next two Riders before the Missions called upon Hawkins.

Jones II greeted Hawkins with a single that advanced Walcott to third, a negative development for San Antonio. Hawkins jumped in front of Biggers with an 0-2 count, but on a ball off the plate, catcher Anthony Vilar tried to nab Walcott bouncing off third. Instead of backtracking on the back pick, Walcott charged home. Third baseman Devin Ortiz did his best to relay the ball back to the plate, but Walcott's speed beat the throw and provided Frisco a late lead with a stunning steal of home.

With a new advantage in hand, Carillo entered for Frisco in the ninth. The flamethrower worked around a two-out walk to clinch Frisco's tight 3-2 win.

