Amarillo Bats Come to Life in Rout of Naturals
Published on August 26, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (65-56) defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (60-61), 11-2, on Tuesday night at HODGETOWN. All facets of the game were on full display as the Soddies dropped their magic number to 10 in order to clinch a postseason berth.
Taking the hill for the Soddies to kick off the penultimate homestand of the regular season was Mitch Bratt. In only his fourth start with Amarillo, he fanned three Northwest Arkansas batters through three scoreless innings to open play. The Naturals broke onto the scoreboard in the fourth by way of a Spencer Nivens RBI single.
Amarillo responded immediately in the home half, loading the bases for Ben McLaughlin who doubled home three runs to put the Sod Poodles in front. The fourth-inning scoring spree continued when Jack Hurley got a hold of the first pitch he saw, depositing it beyond the right field wall for a two-run blast to scratch Amarillo's fifth run. Checking in with his second knock of the night in the fifth was Gavin Conticello as his single to center brought home another Sod Poodles run to extend the lead to five.
Gavin Cross connected for a solo homer in the sixth, but the Soddies fought back with a three-run seventh that saw Gavin Logan launch a solo homer to lead off the frame and Ryan Waldschmidt later crushing a two-run bomb for the seven-run advantage. An eighth inning RBI double from Jean Walters and a run-scoring Manuel Pena groundout capped the scoring to secure the 11-2 win in favor of the Sod Poodles.
The series continues tomorrow with RHP Jose Cabrera (8-5, 5.17) and LHP Ryan Ramsey (6-8, 5.50) scheduled to start.
POSTGAME NOTES
BROUND AND BROUND: Matching a career-long start of seven innings this evening was Mitch Bratt ...his eight strikeouts tonight are the most he has recorded in a game as a Soddie.
MULTI-HOMER-VERSE OF MADNESS: Amarillo's three-run seventh featured two home runs, the 14th time they have collected two in a single inning this season...they improve to 11-3 in games where they hit at least a pair of home runs in an inning.
Texas League Stories from August 26, 2025
- Cali's Blast Not Enough as Wichita Halts Travs Streak - Arkansas Travelers
- Wichita Bullpen Silences Arkansas - Wichita Wind Surge
- Lockwood-Powell Homer Gives Drillers Walk-Off Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Tulsa Walk-Off Sullies Nezuh Gem - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Walcott's Late Steal of Home Swipes Series Opener for Frisco - San Antonio Missions
- Amarillo Bats Come to Life in Rout of Naturals - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Chase Davis, Brycen Mautz Lead Charge to Snap Springfield Skid - Springfield Cardinals
- Sod Poodles Welcome Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royal - Northwest Arkansas Naturals - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Roccaforte, Naturals Walk off Tulsa 4-3 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Amarillo Sod Poodles Stories
- Amarillo Bats Come to Life in Rout of Naturals
- Sod Poodles Welcome Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royal - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Five-Run Fourth Propels Amarillo to Series Victory
- Conticello Comes up Clutch as Soddies Outlast Missions
- Eagen Shines in Debut as Missions Walk It Off