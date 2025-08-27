Amarillo Bats Come to Life in Rout of Naturals

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (65-56) defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (60-61), 11-2, on Tuesday night at HODGETOWN. All facets of the game were on full display as the Soddies dropped their magic number to 10 in order to clinch a postseason berth.

Taking the hill for the Soddies to kick off the penultimate homestand of the regular season was Mitch Bratt. In only his fourth start with Amarillo, he fanned three Northwest Arkansas batters through three scoreless innings to open play. The Naturals broke onto the scoreboard in the fourth by way of a Spencer Nivens RBI single.

Amarillo responded immediately in the home half, loading the bases for Ben McLaughlin who doubled home three runs to put the Sod Poodles in front. The fourth-inning scoring spree continued when Jack Hurley got a hold of the first pitch he saw, depositing it beyond the right field wall for a two-run blast to scratch Amarillo's fifth run. Checking in with his second knock of the night in the fifth was Gavin Conticello as his single to center brought home another Sod Poodles run to extend the lead to five.

Gavin Cross connected for a solo homer in the sixth, but the Soddies fought back with a three-run seventh that saw Gavin Logan launch a solo homer to lead off the frame and Ryan Waldschmidt later crushing a two-run bomb for the seven-run advantage. An eighth inning RBI double from Jean Walters and a run-scoring Manuel Pena groundout capped the scoring to secure the 11-2 win in favor of the Sod Poodles.

The series continues tomorrow with RHP Jose Cabrera (8-5, 5.17) and LHP Ryan Ramsey (6-8, 5.50) scheduled to start.

POSTGAME NOTES

BROUND AND BROUND: Matching a career-long start of seven innings this evening was Mitch Bratt ...his eight strikeouts tonight are the most he has recorded in a game as a Soddie.

MULTI-HOMER-VERSE OF MADNESS: Amarillo's three-run seventh featured two home runs, the 14th time they have collected two in a single inning this season...they improve to 11-3 in games where they hit at least a pair of home runs in an inning.







