Lockwood-Powell Homer Gives Drillers Walk-Off Win

Published on August 26, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers led only once in Tuesday's series opener with Corpus Christi, but that lead came after the final pitch of the game. Griffin Lockwood-Powell broke a tie game with a two-run homer leading off the bottom of the tenth inning to propel the Drillers to a 3-1 walk-off win over the Hooks at ONEOK Field.

It was a much needed win as it broke a three-game losing streak for the Drillers who are battling for a spot in the Texas League's postseason. The result, combined with losses by Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas, padded Tulsa's second-place lead in the bunched, second-half standings of the TL's North Division to three games.

The Drillers trail first-place Springfield by just one game, but the Cardinals have already secured their spot in the playoffs thanks to their first-half, division title. If the Cards also win the second half, the team finishing in second place in the second half will get the other playoff spot.

The Travelers, Naturals and Wichita Wind Surge are now in a three-way tie for third place, three games behind the Drillers. There are 17 games remaining in the second half.

The Hooks took a 1-0 lead in Tuesday's opener courtesy of Orlando Martinez. Martinez led off the fourth inning with his second Double-A home run to open the game's scoring.

The Drillers did not get on the scoreboard until the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Chris Newell was hit by a pitch, and he moved into scoring position with a steal of second base. Newell scored to tie the game on Lockwood Powell's two-out single.

The game remained tied at 1-1 until the tenth inning. Tulsa reliever Jeisson Cabrera pitched around a two-out walk to keep the Hooks' placed runner from scoring in the top half of the tenth, setting up the game winner.

With placed runner Yeiner Fernandez at second base, Lockwood-Powell jumped ahead in the count 3-1 against reliever Joey Mancini before fouling off five straight pitches. On the tenth pitch of the extended at-bat, Lockwood-Powell hit a towering fly ball that carried into the COUNTRY Financial Terrace beyond the left field fence for the game-winning home run.

It was his fifth home run of the season.

The win improved the Drillers record in extra innings to 22-16 and their record in one-run games to 11-7.

INSIDE THE GAME

*It was Tulsa's ninth walk-off win of the year and two of them have come courtesy of Lockwood-Powell.

*Lockwood-Powell finished 2-4 in the game and drove in all three runs.

*Newell's stolen base in the seventh inning made him a perfect 22 for 22 in steal attempts this season. The Texas League record for most consecutive stolen bases in one season is 27 in row set by Houston's Jeff Cross in the 1942 season.

*Tulsa starting pitcher Chris Campos worked the first five innings and was charged with just the one run. Campos did not issue a walk while recording five strikeouts in the no decision.

*Corpus Christi starter Jackson Nezuh delivered his best outing of the season. Nezuh worked six shutout innings while allowing just three hits. Like Campos, he did not walk a batter while striking out four.

*Wyatt Crowell had his best outing since joining the Drillers. The lefthander pitched four innings in relief of Campos and did not allow a run and just one hit.

*Second baseman Eduardo Guerrero had his second two-hit game with the Drillers.

UP NEXT

The Drillers and Hooks will play the second game of their six-game series on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field. First pitch is again scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and athe starting pitchers are expected to be:

Corpus Christi - LHP Trey Dombroski (7-5, 4.13 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Patrick Copen (1-3, 3.19 ERA)

