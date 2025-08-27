Chase Davis, Brycen Mautz Lead Charge to Snap Springfield Skid

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals snapped a five-game losing streak with a 2-0 win on Tuesday night to open the series against the Midland RockHounds. The club won its 74th game of the year, six away from a new franchise record (80).

DECISIONS:

W: Brycen Mautz (7-3)

L: Chen Zhuang (6-11)

S: Luis Gastelum (8)

NOTES:

Chase Davis launched a solo home run on the second pitch of the bottom of the first. It was his second leadoff home run this season and Springfield's fourth (two from Nathan Church).

Brycen Mautz fired 5.2 shutout innings. It was his 14th outing this season in which he has surrendered one or zero runs. He struck out four batters on 87 pitches.

Cardinals reliever Zane Mills tossed 1.1 innings of shutout ball with three strikeouts.

UP NEXT:

Wednesday, August 26, 6:35 PM CT vs. Midland RockHounds at Hammons Field

Woof Wednesday

RHP Cade Winquest (2-1, 2.41) vs. LHP Gage Jump (5-4, 1.89)

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM / TV: Bally Sports Live & MiLB.TV







