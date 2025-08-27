Wichita Bullpen Silences Arkansas

WICHITA, Kan. - Jaylen Nowlin, John Stankiewicz, Hunter Hoopes, and Kade Bragg held Arkansas to a hit over the final four frames in a 5-3 Wichita Wind Surge win over the Arkansas Travelers at Equity Bank Park. The win for the Wind Surge snaps a five-game winning streak that the Travelers entered the week with.

Kala'i Rosario hit the third of three opposite-field singles to right field in the bottom of the third inning to drive in Wichita's first run. Andrew Cossetti later worked a bases-loaded walk to give the Wind Surge a 2-0 lead.

Caleb Cali smashed a no-doubt go-ahead three-run home run to left field in the top of the fifth to push Arkansas out in front 3-2.

Jake Rucker tied the game with an RBI double off the top of the wall near the left field corner in the bottom of the sixth inning. A groundout to the pitcher from Nate Baez and a run-scoring Ben Ross single to left put Wichita ahead 5-3 after the stretch in the seventh.

Starting in the sixth inning, the Wind Surge bullpen began to stretch a lights-out display on the mound, with four pitchers combining to give up just one hit over the final four frames. Nowlin pitched a routine sixth, with Stankiewicz following by retiring the minimum in the seventh on the way to a win and a 3-5 record with Wichita. Hoopes retired the side on nine pitches, and Bragg gave up just a hit in the ninth to record his second save with the Wind Suge in the 5-3 victory.

POSTGAME NOTES

Jaylen Nowlin, John Stankiewicz, Hunter Hoopes, and Kade Bragg hold the Travelers to just a hit over the final four innings of the ballgame.

Jake Rucker is up to an 8 Game On Base Streak.

Rubel Cespedes has a 7 Game Hitting Streak.

Kade Bragg picks up his second save with Wichita and his fifth of his pro career.

The Wind Surge snap the Travelers' five-game win streak.

