Sod Poodles Welcome Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royal - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Published on August 26, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles return to HODGETOWN for the penultimate homestand of the 2025 campaign to start a six-game set against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A, Kansas City Royals). The Soddies won their franchise-record sixth straight series last week, taking four of six from the San Antonio Missions (Double-A, San Diego Padres). Amarillo's pitching staff was dominant in the Alamo City and got timely hits from the lineup to secure the season series against the Missions.

A North Division foe, the Naturals head to HODGETOWN for their only trip to the Texas Panhandle this season. Amarillo went 5-1 on the road at Springdale, Ark., in June during the first series between the opponents. With 18 games left in the season, Northwest Arkansas is still in the hunt for the North Division second half crown, sitting just three games back in the standings.

The homestand starts with Taco Tuesday and the Pointy Boots taking the field with $2 hot dogs and Weiner Wednesday to follow. On Thirsty Thursday, the first 1,500 fans to enter the ballpark can go home with a pickleball paddle giveaway. Get to HODGETOWN early on Friday for a team autograph session and stay late for postgame fireworks. Also, the Sod Poodles will wear special Hill Country jerseys on Friday as we raise money for the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund that will go towards rebuilding efforts following the devastating July 4th floods. Halloween arrives early on Saturday night with the Soddies SPOOK-tacular. Kids can trick-or-treat around the ballpark and enjoy another postgame fireworks display! Finally, the homestand concludes on Sunday with a bobblehead of everyone's favorite Sod Poodle, RUCKUS! The first 1,500 fans to enter will take home this giveaway prior to the series finale.

All single-game tickets for this homestand along with the rest of the 2025 regular season are on sale at the HODGETOWN Box Office or online at www.sodpoodles.com/tickets. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.sodpoodles.com, call the HODGETOWN Box Office at (806) 803-9547, or reach us via email tickets@SodPoodles.com.

A summary of details for each game can be found below:

Tuesday, August 26 - 6:35 p.m.

Taco Tuesday presented by Ford - Fans can enjoy two tacos for $3 and $5 margaritas at HODGETOWN concession stands

The Amarillo Sod Poodles become the Pointy Boots de Amarillo

Ceremonial First Pitch - Storybridge, Salvation Army

First Pitch - Ford

Marketing Tables - Storybridge, Salvation Army, Ford, Raising Cane's

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Storybridge, Salvation Army

National Anthem - Lydia Ruby Perkins

Launch-A-Ball - Salvation Arm

Lace up your running shoes, because Kids Run the Bases presented by Street Auto follows the action on Tuesday night!

Gates open at 5:35 p.m.

Wednesday, August 27 - 6:35 p.m.

Wiener Wednesday presented by Fast Restorations - Enjoy $2 hot dogs all game long at all HODGETOWN concession stands.

Ceremonial First Pitch -Texas Tech Credit Union

First Pitch - Fast Restorations

Marketing Tables - Fast Restorations,Texas Tech Credit Union

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Texas Tech Credit Union

National Anthem - Alexus Lewis

Gates open at 5:35 p.m.

Thursday, August 28- 6:35 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools - $2 domestic drafts and fountain sodas!

Pickleball Paddle Giveaway presented by Downtown Athletic Club

First 1,500 fans, 12 and older

One giveaway per person, per ticket.

Ceremonial First Pitch - Texas Blue Lake Pools, Broken Vessels

First Pitch - Downtown Athletic Club

Marketing Tables -Texas Blue Lake Pools, Broken Vessels, Downtown Athletic Club, Walk On's, Jamie Smith State Farm

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Broken Vessels

National Anthem - Erika Dawn-Lona

Launch-A-Ball - WTX Outlaws 12U Fastpitch

Gates open at 5:35 p.m.

Friday, August 29 - 7:05 p.m.

Hill Country Fundraiser

Specially designed jerseys representing Hill Country to be worn by Sod Poodles players and coaches

Online game-worn and autographed jersey auction

All proceeds go towards the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund - pass the boot, special t-shirt available to purchase

Fireworks Friday Presented by Republic Services - enjoy a display set to Latin/Hispanic Hits!

Team Autograph Session presented by Crown Supply

Ceremonial First Pitch - Bricks & Minifigs

Marketing Tables - Bricks & Minifigs, Republic Services, Circle K, Raising Cane's

Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Bricks & Minifigs

National Anthem - Ellie Hanes

Launch-A-Ball - The Bair Foundation

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 30 - 7:05 p.m.

Soddies SPOOK-tacular presented by The People's Federal Credit Union

Come dressed in costumes and do some trick-or-treating!

Saturday night Fireworks

Ceremonial First Pitch - Broken Vessels

Marketing Tables - Broken Vessels, The People's Federal Credit Union, Direct Auto Insurance, Sweet by Cars Linn, T-Mobile, Bomb City Vodka

Charity Spotlight presented by Tobacco Free Amarillo - Broken Vessels

National Anthem - Bergunda Thurman

Launch-A-Ball - Amarillo Area Young Lawyers Association

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 31 - 1:05 p.m.

RUCKUS Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Fairly Group

First 1,500 fans 12 and older

One giveaway per person, per ticket.

Hometown Hero Sunday presented by Bell - 50% off tickets for all military and active first responders

Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases - Members of the Sod Poodles Kid's Club presented by Sonic will get to run the bases shortly after the final out of the game!

Fastest Fan Night presented by T-Mobile Fiber

Ceremonial First Pitch - Once Upon A Child

Marketing Tables - Once Upon A Child, Fairly Group, Bell, T-Mobile, Raising Cane's

National Anthem - Cora Conger

Launch-A-Ball - 806 Bombaquad 10U

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.







Texas League Stories from August 26, 2025

