Tulsa Walk-Off Sullies Nezuh Gem

Published on August 26, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







TULSA - Griffin Lockwood-Powell's two-run homer in the 10th vaulted the Drillers to a 3-1 win over the Hooks in Tuesday night's series opener at ONEOK Field.

Jackson Nezuh turned in a fine start for Corpus Christi, shutting out the Drillers over a Double-A best six innings. Nezuh fanned four against three singles while delivering 53 of 80 pitches for strikes.

Jackson Nezuh blanks the Drillers over a Double-A best of 6 innings! pic.twitter.com/JLUeeKELYu - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) August 27, 2025

Orlando Martinez provided the Hooks lone marker via a home run to right to begin the fourth.

Orlando Martinez homers! The Hooks are on the board! pic.twitter.com/dCfYEem8eE - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) August 27, 2025

After permitting a two-out run that tied the game at 1, Joey Mancini kept Tulsa at bay in the eighth and ninth. Mancini battled Lockwood-Powell for 10 pitches to lead-off the ninth. The long ball to left handed the Drillers their ninth walk-off win of the year.







