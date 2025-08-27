Cali's Blast Not Enough as Wichita Halts Travs Streak

Published on August 26, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - Caleb Cali hit a go-ahead three-run home run but the Wichita Wind Surge came back and beat the Arkansas Travelers, 5-3 on Tuesday night in the series opener. The Wind Surge scored three times over the sixth and seventh innings to grab the lead for good. Four Wichita relief pitchers surrendered just one hit over four innings with John Stankiewicz collecting the win and Kade Bragg a save. Taylor Floyd was tagged with the loss for the Travs.

Moments That Mattered

* Cali's blast finished a run of three consecutive hits for the Travs.

* Wichita took the lead on a swinging bunt fielder's choice in the seventh with the ball being it too slowly for a play at the plate.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Caleb Cali: 1-3, HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Jason Ruffcorn: 2 IP, H, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Cali now leads the club with 49 RBIs.

* Arkansas is now in a three-way tie with NW Arkansas and Wichita, three games behind Tulsa for the last playoff spot from the division.

The series continues on Wednesday night with righty Marcelo Perez (2-3, 3.76) making the start for Arkansas against righty Ryan Gallagher (2-1, 5.85). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







