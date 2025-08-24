Springfield's Skid Hits Five After Sunday Loss to Travs

Published on August 24, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Springfield Cardinals wrapped up their against the Arkansas Travelers with a 4-2 loss, their fifth consecutive defeat, on Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Cards ultimately went 1-5 in the series to mark just the second time they've lost five of six games in a series this season and the first time since April.

DECISIONS:

W: Adam Seminaris (6-6)

L: Ixan Henderson (9-6)

S: Nick Davila (4)

NOTES:

- The Cardinals outhit the Travelers, 11-6. Zach Levenson had three hits while Leonardo Bernal, Darlin Moquete, and Chase Davis all had two.

- Ixan Henderson allowed three runs (two earned) over five innings with four strikeouts and no walks.

- Springfield's only other 1-5 series this season also came against Arkansas in late April at Hammons Field.

UP NEXT:

- vs. Midland Rockhounds, Tuesday, August 26, 6:35 p.m. CT at Hammons Field

- LHP Brycen Mautz vs. TBA

- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM / TV: Bally Sports Live & MiLB.TV







