Wind Surge Can't Escape Early Hole in Loss to Midland

Published on August 24, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas (August 24, 2025)-Harry Genth hit his first professional home run in a 6-2 loss for the Wichita Wind Surge against the Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The loss gives the Wind Surge a split series with Midland and a 6-6 overall finish on the 12-game road trip.

Midland utilized seven hits to score five times across the first three innings. RBI base hits from Jared Dickey and Tommy White came in the bottom of the first. Brayan Buelvas belted a run-scoring double to center field, followed by Clark Elliott pushing an opposite-field RBI single to left in the second, then Luke Mann hit a RBI two-bagger to center in the home half of the third.

Genth smashed a two-run home run, his first in his professional career, over the wall in left center in the top of the seventh to put Wichita on the board and within three runs, trailing 5-2 against the RockHounds heading into the stretch.

After a bases-loaded walk gave Midland their sixth run in the bottom of the seventh, Darren Bowen held the RockHounds off the scoreboard in the eighth inning, finishing his day with an earned run on four hits with a walk over three frames. The Wind Surge would come up empty in the ninth and fall 6-2 in the series finale.

Alejandro Hidalgo fell to 0-3 with Wichita after taking the loss. The righty gave up five earned runs on six hits and two walks with a strikeout over two and two-thirds innings pitched.

POSTGAME NOTES

Harry Genth hits his first pro home run.

Jose Salas records an outfield assist, his first of the season, throwing out a runner at third in the bottom of the second.

Walker Jenkins is up to a 7 Game On Base Streak.

Jake Rucker has a 7 Game On Base Streak.

The Wind Surge begin their final regular season homestand on Tuesday, August 26, at Equity Bank Park versus the Arkansas Travelers.

